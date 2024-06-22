Shakib dismisses Rohit in Powerplay

Team Bangladesh celebrates catching out India's captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to 50 T20 World Cup wickets when he dismissed India skipper Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of the innings in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture in Antigua on Saturday.

Shakib conceded 15 runs in his first over, the second of the innings, and was taken for 10 runs midway into his second over before he slowed down the pace and drew back the length to deceive Rohit who raced off to 23 off 11 deliveries, courtesy of three fours and a six.

India managed 53 runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of the Powerplay.

Taskin out, Jaker in as Tigers opt to bowl against India

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in a T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

The Tigers come into the contest on the back of a 28-run loss (DLS) against Australia while India dominated their first Super 8 fixture against Afghanistan in a 47-run victory.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Sheikh Mahedi, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav