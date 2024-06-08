Rishad, Fizz star as Tigers bounce back to restrict Sri Lanka to 124

Young leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and ace left-arm paceman Mustafizur Rahman shone with the ball in hand as Bangladesh bowlers did a tremendous job to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest total of 124 for nine following their flying start in a T20 World Cup game at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today.

Rishad removed Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in successive deliveries in the 15th over, helping the Tigers assume control of the innings. Rishad got another big fish in Dhananjaya de Silva in the very first ball of his next over as he drew the right-handed batter forward to have him stumped.

The 21-year-old Rishad, playing his first-ever World Cup game, ended with impressive figures of three for 22 in four overs.

Taskin, who was also impressive with the ball, made Dasun Shanaka his second victim of the day when he had the batter edge one back to the keeper in the final delivery of the 18th over. Taskin also claimed the wicket of Kusal Mendis earlier and finished with figures of two for 25 in four overs.

Mustafizur Rahman finished things off nicely, giving just three and also taking the wicket of Maheesh Theekshana in the penultimate over. He was also the most economical, giving away just 17 in his four overs while claiming a total of three wickets as Sri Lanka managed to score just 24 runs in the last six overs.

However, things were very different in the beginning, with Sri Lanka making 53 for the loss of two wickets in the Powerplay. Nissanka looked the most dangerous, smashing seven fours and a six during his 28-ball 47 which is also the team-high for the Lankans in this game.

Rishad gets two in two as Tigers bounce back

Bangladesh bowlers managed to take quick wickets and stem the flow of runs following a blistering start by Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup game at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today.

Sri Lanka scored 109 for five after 16 overs.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain removed Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in successive deliveries in the 15th over as the Tigers made amends for giving plenty in boundaries in the first 10 overs. While Asalanka was caught at backward square leg as he tried to slog sweep, Sri Lanka skipper Hasaranga was outdone by a brilliant delivery from Rishad, who induced an edge of the batter's willow to have him caught at slip.

Before that, Mustafizur Rahman removed a dangerous-looking Pathum Nissanka in the ninth over -- caught at cover after the batter mistimed and skied a slower -- and since then the Lankans struggled to score as rapidly as they had done in the beginning.

Sri Lanka off to flying start despite losing two wickets in Powerplay

Sri Lanka lost two wickets but managed to rack up the runs in the Powerplay as they raced to 53 after six overs in their T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today.

Mustafizur Rahman had Kamindu Mendis chip one straight to Tanzim Hasan Sakib at mid-off in the very first ball of the final over of the Powerplay while pacer Taskin Ahmed had given the Tigers their first breakthrough with the wicket of Kusal Mendis in the third over.

However, the wickets did very little to stem the flow of runs, with Sri Lankan batters already hitting a total of nine fours and one maximum. Pathum Nissanka, in particular, has been in exquisite touch, smoking Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for four boundaries in the fifth over. Nissanka remains unbeaten on 34 off 18 deliveries.

Taskin removes Mendis to give Tigers early breakthrough

Pacer Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh an early breakthrough in their opening T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today.

Having been struck for boundaries in his first two deliveries, Taskin had Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis chop one onto his stumps in the very next ball of the third over. Taskin, however, remained expensive as he was hit for another boundary, giving away 12 in his first over.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, raced to 25 runs in three overs, with the Lankans' top-order batters not sparing any loose deliveries on top of playing some exquisite shots.

Photo: X

Bangladesh opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl as the Tigers open their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas today.

"We would like to bowl first as we expect some seam and swing early on," Shanto said following the toss.

Bangladesh are going with three seamers -- Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib -- with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan the two frontline spinners for the game. Despite being off-colour in white-ball formats for a while, Liton Das gets a nod as he forms the top-order also featuring openers Tanzid Tamim and Soumya Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka made one change from their opening game, with Dhananjaya de Silva coming in for Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Having featured in all the editions of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will be hoping to re-write their records in the ninth edition of the mega event this time around as the Tigers have never progressed beyond the group stage of the tournament.

The omens, however, have not been inspiring for Bangladesh in their build-up to the tournament. They won a series against Zimbabwe at home but played very poor cricket in that 4-1 victory. Then they suffered a humiliating 2-1 series defeat against associates and co-hosts USA just before the World Cup.

With a misfiring top order and an overall inconsistent batting line-up, Bangladesh will have their work cut out against the Lankans. This game, however, remains a crucial one for the Tigers as a victory today would go a long way in helping them progress from a group that also includes South Africa, Nepal, and the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 77 and suffered a six-wicket defeat in their first group game against South Africa in New York. The Lankans will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways and better their current net run rate of -1.048.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

