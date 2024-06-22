Pandya fifty propels India to 196

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya powered three maximums and four boundaries in an unbeaten 27-ball 50-run blitz to propel India to 196 for five, their highest total in the ongoing edition so far, in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture against Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday.

India looked at ease from the onset and almost all of their batters who got the opportunity to bat were looked eager to post a big total. Skipper Rohit Sharma got the party started with a 11-ball 23 and his opening partner Virat Kohli scored a 28-ball 37. Rishabh Pant got in the groove with a 24-ball 36, featuring two sixes and four fours and Shivam Dube, despite his struggles, made up for his dot balls with three maximums late in the innings as he finished with a 24-ball 34.

For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan Sakib looked threatening as he scalped two wickets for 32 runs, while Rishad Hossain scalped two.

Rishad removes Pant but Tigers under the cosh

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain removed dangerman Rishabh Pant in the 11th over but struggled to keep a lid on proceedings as India raced off to 134 for four after the end of the 15th over in a T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture between the sides in Antigua on Saturday.

Rishad was hit for a four and six in consecutive deliveries by Pant but the young leg-spinner held his nerve and tossed it up again. Pant, who had smashed two sixes and two fours for his 23-ball 36 up till that point, looked to reverse sweep but a top-edge off his blade found its way into the hands of short third man.

Sakib strikes twice in an over to remove Kohli, and SKY

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib struck twice in the ninth over of the innings to remove Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture in Antigua on Saturday.

This left India at 80 for the loss of three after nine overs.

Sakib castled Kohli after deceiving the right-handed batter with an off-cutter and a ball later, he was able to extract extra bounce to take an outside edge of the glove of Suryakumar which was nestled in by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Shakib dismisses Rohit in Powerplay

Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to 50 T20 World Cup wickets when he dismissed India skipper Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of the innings in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture in Antigua on Saturday.

Shakib conceded 15 runs in his first over, the second of the innings, and was taken for 10 runs midway into his second over before he slowed down the pace and drew back the length to deceive Rohit who raced off to 23 off 11 deliveries, courtesy of three fours and a six.

India managed 53 runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of the Powerplay.

Taskin out, Jaker in as Tigers opt to bowl against India

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in a T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

The Tigers come into the contest on the back of a 28-run loss (DLS) against Australia while India dominated their first Super 8 fixture against Afghanistan in a 47-run victory.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Sheikh Mahedi, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav