Make or break for Tigers

Bangladesh are set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday, hoping to recapture form in what is likely the most crucial game for the Tigers in the group stage.

Bangladesh have South Africa, Nepal and Netherlands to tackle after the Sri Lanka fixture. However, failure to win this match will not only leave a dent in mentality going forward but also leave them with a hurdle too big to cross, given that South Africa – the group's strongest contender for the top spot – have already won their game against Sri Lanka.

Although Bangladesh have had sufficient opportunity to acclimatise with weather conditions, the wickets in question remain a wild card. Winning the toss allows teams with the big advantage of putting the opposition into bat in conditions with unknown variables.

On Wednesday, India skipper Rohit Sharma had asked Ireland to bat in New York and reaped the rewards as variable bounce was on offer.

Bangladesh went ahead with their preparations on Wednesday, hoping to tweak whatever areas they could muster before the big match against Sri Lanka. The team had been pegged back by a series defeat against co-hosts USA leading up to the World Cup, and their performance against India in the only warm-up game showed the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team were still lagging behind in mentality necessary to thrive in a global event.

There have been criticisms back home and especially on social media platforms. A video from covering media in the USA showed ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joking about their chances of making the second round. The pressure, coupled with the pang of not feeling supported, have also impacted Shakib ahead of a joint-record ninth appearance in the competition.

Along with form troubles, Bangladesh are suffering from injury worries. Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu informed that injured pacer Shoriful Islam is still in recovery, with an assessment due on June 9. The speedster injured his bowling hand and is all but certain to miss Bangladesh's World Cup opener.

The importance of the game was also playing into Shoriful's prospects of participating in the World Cup. "We are carrying a pacer in Hasan Mahmud [reserve]. We are interested in getting back Shoriful, but how far we can make it into the tournament is an issue. Our performance is a matter as well since by then we will have played one game, and we can make a decision [based on result] afterwards."

On a positive note, the Tigers are hopeful of Taskin Ahmed's return from injury. "From what we can expect, given the reaction after Taskin bowled today, barring any further injury troubles, he will be able to play against Sri Lanka," Lipu informed further.

"The support staff are trying to get batters back in form. Obviously, the best possible combination will be picked since we are getting Taskin back, which will somewhat make up for the loss of Shoriful," he added.

Bangladesh will be hoping that their batters come into some form in this crucial fixture while Sri Lanka search for form, having been bundled out cheaply in their previous outing.