Kohli hints at post-retirement plans

Virat Kohli, India's superstar batter and former captain, has given a hint of his post-retirement plans in an emotional interview.

The 35-year-old India batter has been a formidable force, a match-winner, and a game-changer for India over the last decade. Since his international debut in 2008 in an ODI game against Sri Lanka at Dambulla, Kohli has featured in 113 Tests, 292 ODIs, and 117 T20Is.

Kohli is showing no sign of slowing down – he's in tremendous form in the ongoing IPL, sitting atop the run charts with 661 runs in 13 innings at 66.10.

During a recent gala dinner hosted by Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore team, a significant question was raised to the batting stalwart regarding his retirement plans and the motivations behind his drive to score.

"It's quite simple," Kohli told RCB. "I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever.

"So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't."

Kohli hinted at taking a break after retiring and expressed his desire to give his best for as long as he continues to play.

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he said.

Kohli is set to feature in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA, marking his sixth consecutive appearance in the tournament.

He holds the record for most runs in the history of Men's T20 World Cups, leading the list with 1141 runs. Given Kohli's current form, he could elevate that tally further.