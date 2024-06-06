T20 World Cup 2024
Reuters
Thu Jun 6, 2024 11:46 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 11:52 PM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

ICC admits New York pitches not up to the mark

Reuters
Thu Jun 6, 2024 11:46 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 11:52 PM
PHOTO: AFP

The pitches used in the T20 World Cup matches played in New York have not been up to standard and ground staff are working on remedying them for the rest of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

The temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has hosted two games so far, both of which were low-scoring encounters due to the nature of the drop-in pitch which has made batting extremely difficult due to the movement and bounce.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fans expecting a run-fest were left disappointed when Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 -- their lowest ever score -- against South Africa while India bowled out Ireland for 96 in Wednesday's one-sided contest.

"T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," the ICC said in a statement.

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."

The stadium is set to host six more matches, including Sunday's blockbuster game between arch rivals India and Pakistan.

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour described it as a "challenging wicket" having also played a warm-up match at the venue.

"It is what it is. We need to find a way to deal with it and I think we have enough skills in the team and enough experience in the team to deal with it," he said.

Related topic:
T20 World CupICC T20 World Cup 2024Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Skipper Marsh fit for Australia's World Cup opener, but will not bowl

5d ago
Glenn Maxwell

Australia go on cruise trip to forget travel hassles

3d ago

Jones blasts USA to debut T20 World Cup win over Canada

4d ago
Mahmudullah not chosen for Asia Cup 2023 in Bangladesh's squad

Mahmudullah 'felt bad' after being ignored in 2022 T20 World Cup

1d ago

Fixture: The biggest T20 event upon US

5d ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

সৌদি আরবে ঈদুল আজহা ১৬ জুন

বাংলাদেশের জাতীয় চাঁদ দেখা কমিটি আগামীকাল শুক্রবার ঈদুল আজহার তারিখ ঘোষণা করবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

কালো টাকা সাদা করার সুযোগ দুর্নীতি সহায়ক, বৈষম্যমূলক, অসাংবিধানিক: টিআইবি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification