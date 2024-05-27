I want to finish as highest wicket-taker: Rishad

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain said that he hopes to top the wicket-taker's chart in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup, set to begin on June 2.

"Of course, as a bowler I want to see the title 'highest wicket-taker' besides my name. And as an all-rounder, I want to see myself at a much higher level," the leg-spinner said in a video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on social media today.

Rishad, who is set to take part in his maiden T20 World Cup, will be Bangladesh's specialist leg-spinner in the campaign, something the Tigers have been yearning for for many years.

The 21-year-old has picked up 15 wickets in 17 T20Is at an economy rate of slightly above seven.

Other than being an economic bowling option, Rishad has also proven himself as a handy option late down the order, with his ability to clear the ropes.

In just seven T20I innings, he already has a half-century to his name and possess a strike rate of over 135.

Rishad said that his self-belief enables him to hit sixes.

"Every batter wants to hit big shots, I'm also the same. To hit sixes, the most important thing is to have faith in yourself. I just try my best, I don't do anything special. I don't look at the bowler or anything else, I just take it ball by ball."