T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Mon May 27, 2024 01:30 PM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 02:07 PM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024

I want to finish as highest wicket-taker: Rishad

Star Sports Desk
Mon May 27, 2024 01:30 PM Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 02:07 PM
Photo: BCB's official X account

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain said that he hopes to top the wicket-taker's chart in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup, set to begin on June 2.

"Of course, as a bowler I want to see the title 'highest wicket-taker' besides my name. And as an all-rounder, I want to see myself at a much higher level," the leg-spinner said in a video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on social media today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rishad, who is set to take part in his maiden T20 World Cup, will be Bangladesh's specialist leg-spinner in the campaign, something the Tigers have been yearning for for many years.

The 21-year-old has picked up 15 wickets in 17 T20Is at an economy rate of slightly above seven.

Other than being an economic bowling option, Rishad has also proven himself as a handy option late down the order, with his ability to clear the ropes.

In just seven T20I innings, he already has a half-century to his name and possess a strike rate of over 135.

Rishad said that his self-belief enables him to hit sixes.

"Every batter wants to hit big shots, I'm also the same. To hit sixes, the most important thing is to have faith in yourself. I just try my best, I don't do anything special. I don't look at the bowler or anything else, I just take it ball by ball."

Related topic:
cricketRishad HossainBangladesh cricket teamICC T20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Will Rishad continue to ‘make captain’s job easy’?

2m ago
Mahedi aims to outperform himself in t20 world cup

Mahedi aims to outperform himself in T20 World Cup

6d ago

Shanto looking for team effort to avoid another whitewash

5m ago

Storm in Houston puts start of Bangladesh-USA series in doubt

1w ago

Archer stars on international return as England beat Pakistan in 2nd T20

1d ago
দুর্যোগে সরকারের উদ্যোগে ক্ষয়ক্ষতির পরিমাণ কমিয়ে আনা সম্ভব হয়েছে: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

দুর্যোগে সরকারের উদ্যোগে ক্ষয়ক্ষতির পরিমাণ কমিয়ে আনা সম্ভব হয়েছে: কাদের

দুর্যোগে বিএনপি বিরোধী রাজনৈতিক দলের দায়িত্ব পালনে ব্যর্থ হয়েছে।

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘূর্ণিঝড় রিমাল: ১০ হাজারের বেশি টাওয়ার বন্ধ, মোবাইল ব্যবহারকারীদের দুর্ভোগ

৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification