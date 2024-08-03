Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Paris
Sat Aug 3, 2024 01:43 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 01:47 AM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

Belarusian trampolinist is first neutral to win Paris Olympics gold

AFP, Paris
Sat Aug 3, 2024 01:43 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 01:47 AM
Gold medallist Ivan Litvinovich of AIN celebrates on the podium with his medal. Photo: Reuters

Ivan Litvinovich from Belarus on Friday became the first athlete competing as a neutral at the Paris Olympics to win gold as he retained his title in the men's trampoline final.

The 23-year-old was the top qualifier and finished more than a full point clear of the field in the final, with China's Wang Zisai and Yan Langyu taking silver and bronze.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Athletes from Russia and ally Belarus are competing under a neutral banner after being banned from world sport following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has overseen their gradual return under a neutral banner, under strict conditions.

To be invited to the Games, "neutral individual athletes" who achieved good enough results to qualify, had to pass a double check.

The international sports federations and the IOC verified that the competitors did not actively support the war in Ukraine or have any links with their countries' armies.

They were not allowed to take part in the opening ceremony or compete under their national flags.

If athletes make the podium, their achievements are not recognised in the medals table.

Only 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians accepted the invitation to compete under the neutral banner.

Related topic:
Paris Olympics 2024Neutral athlete in Paris Olympics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nadal says he may not return to Roland Garros after Olympic exit

1d ago

The Games will die without young audiences and competitors: IOC

3d ago

'Low-emissions' food leaves some Paris Olympics athletes craving meat

1d ago

O'Callaghan holds off 'beast' Titmus for 200m freestyle gold

3d ago

Spain's Lozano going for gold with dad in his corner

3d ago
|সাক্ষাৎকার

আমি মর্মাহত এবং বাকরুদ্ধ: সিরাজুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী

‘মানুষ এই সরকারকে আর বিশ্বাস করে না’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

নির্বিচার হত্যাকাণ্ডে বদলে গেছে প্রেক্ষাপট

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification