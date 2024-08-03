Belarusian trampolinist is first neutral to win Paris Olympics gold

Gold medallist Ivan Litvinovich of AIN celebrates on the podium with his medal. Photo: Reuters

Ivan Litvinovich from Belarus on Friday became the first athlete competing as a neutral at the Paris Olympics to win gold as he retained his title in the men's trampoline final.

The 23-year-old was the top qualifier and finished more than a full point clear of the field in the final, with China's Wang Zisai and Yan Langyu taking silver and bronze.

Athletes from Russia and ally Belarus are competing under a neutral banner after being banned from world sport following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has overseen their gradual return under a neutral banner, under strict conditions.

To be invited to the Games, "neutral individual athletes" who achieved good enough results to qualify, had to pass a double check.

The international sports federations and the IOC verified that the competitors did not actively support the war in Ukraine or have any links with their countries' armies.

They were not allowed to take part in the opening ceremony or compete under their national flags.

If athletes make the podium, their achievements are not recognised in the medals table.

Only 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians accepted the invitation to compete under the neutral banner.