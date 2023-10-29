WC semis hopes gone, now Champions Trophy at stake for Tigers

After the defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said that his team still has something to play for in the World Cup, hinting that the ICC Champions Trophy qualification was still at stake.

Espncricinfo corroborated Shakib's hint on Sunday, reporting that the top seven teams at the end of the league stage of the ongoing ODI World Cup alongside hosts Pakistan will qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

As per the website, the qualification system was approved by the ICC Board in 2021. However, several cricket boards claimed that they were unaware that the qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy was at stake in the World Cup.

Bangladesh are currently ninth in the World Cup points-table with just two points in six games.

They are yet to take on Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia, all of whom are currently above them in the points-table.

The Tigers had taken part in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in 2017, where the Mashrafe Bin Mortaza-led team had qualified for the semifinals.