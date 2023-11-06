Tanzim Sakib makes WC debut as Bangladesh bowl first against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh won the toss and will field first against Sri Lanka in their penultimate match in the ICC World Cup in Delhi today, where the only stake for both teams would be securing a spot in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, positioned ninth and seventh in the points-table, are out of contention for a spot in the semifinal. However, today's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium won't be a dead rubber for either teams who are in a battle to finish as one of the top eight teams in the group-stage to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

The Tigers have made one change as left-arm pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib is set to make his World Cup debut, replacing Mustafizur Rahman who is not a 100 percent fit.

Sri Lanka, who suffered a crushing 302-run defeat against India in their last match, have made a couple of changes, dropping Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha in favour of Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Perera.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka