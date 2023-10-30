Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had looked pretty subdued on Saturday during the press conference at Eden Gardens following the defeat to the Netherlands. A day of the game against Pakistan at Kolkata tomorrow, Shakib looked to have regained some vitality when he appeared in the press conference today.

The change in Shakib's mood did not escape the eyes of the reporter of Hindustan Times who asked how things changed in two days' time. Shakib smiled and inquired 'my voice changed? Different?"

The reporter clarified that that was what he was referring to. "How have you been able lift yourself up," was the gist of the return question.

"Only we can change our situation with our action and that's what we are trying to do," Shakib replied.

At the very end of the press conference, Shakib was asked whether Pakistan losing four games on the trot was an advantage for his side. Pakistan lost to India, Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa on the trot. The question made Shakib smile. "They [Pakistan] can say the same thing regarding whether us losing five games on the trot is an advantage for them," Shakib said while laughing.

"What can I say? You tell me," he added.

Before getting up, Shakib was able to see the lighter side of things.

"Sometimes laughter is also necessary," he said before getting up as the press event ended on a light note.