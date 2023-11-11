Short ball gets the better of Tanzid

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim surrendered to a short ball bowled by Sean Abbott as he departed after a 34-ball 36 laced with six boundaries.

The left-handed batter conceded a simple caught and bowl after the rising delivery found the top edge of his bat when he tried to fend it away.

His dismissal brought Najmul Hossain Shanto to the crease and left Bangladesh one down for 83 after 12 overs

Openers give Bangladesh a solid start

Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan Tamim gave their side a rare solid start that saw them put on a 62-run opening stand after the end of the first Powerplay.

Both batters, particularly Liton started cautiously as they scored 20 runs in the first five overs which saw only boundary being hit off the batters. But the duo found their feet soon after and scored 42 runs in the next five, putting away seven boundaries between them.

Liton hit four boundaries for his unbeaten 31-ball 24 and Tanzid smashed as many fours as his opening partner to remain not out on 28 runs off 30 balls.

Bangladesh were at 62 runs for no loss after 10 overs.

Bangladesh to bat first against Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in their ICC World Cup fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Bangladesh in absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan will be led by vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The Tigers made two changes as they brought in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan in place of pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam, while Australia left out Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc as Steven Smith and Sean Abbott came into the eleven.

Australia have already cemented a semifinal spot, and for Bangladesh-- who were the first to get ruled out from a place in the top four-- qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy is at stake as they hope for a top seven finish in the World Cup standings.

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman,

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood