Shakib’s World Cup break did not affect the team, says Taskin

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed said in a press conference today that skipper Shakib Al Hasan leaving the team to return to Dhaka, did not affect the team.

Shakib had come back to Dhaka on October 25th, a day after Bangladesh's defeat to South Africa left the team's semi-final dreams on the brink of being extinguished. The ODI skipper yesterday re-joined the side at Kolkata after completing two sessions with his mentor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium indoor nets.

Asked whether the sudden departure had affected the team, Taskin said Shakib had legitimate reason to work on his batting and had the management's permission.

"Actually it hasn't affected much. When he came back, we had a really good time, everyone together. He went for some improvements [to his game] as he has not batted as well as he expected. He went for some specific practice to do well for our team. We should appreciate that. He talked with our management, the BCB and then he went back. We had rest day that day. On official practice day he is here. We don't have any problems and aren't affected," Taskin said during the press conference at Kolkata's Eden Gardens today.

Asked if such permission would have been availed to any other cricketer bar the captain, Taskin reasserted his earlier point. Shakib had been booed by fans on Thursday following a session at Mirpur. Taskin stated that the team are happy to have the skipper back in the fold and have enjoyed his presence.

"Actually when he talked to the team management, he communicated that he needed to work on his batting. Since it was a rest day and Kolkata is near [Dhaka], so that's why he went back. He didn't go back for other purposes; he did for cricket-related purposes. When the coach and management said it's fine, he went back. He didn't break any rules, he left with permission. He had a four-hour batting session and returned a day after. The players, us teammates appreciated it since he practiced on a rest day. His batting is so important for our team that he is eager to do well. We had a dinner after he arrived with the whole team together," Taskin said.

Bangladesh have four matches to go and lie in eight position in the standings, only ahead of England and the Netherlands. Taskin felt a different result is still possible if they can play well.

"We are hoping that going forward, we will begin something new. We have four matches and if we can play well, something different may happen. Right now only tomorrow's match is in our focus," Taskin added.