Rahul departs, India now six down

Australia opted to bowl in final against India

India's KL Rahul walks after losing his wicket, caught by Josh Inglis off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. Photo: Reuters

Mitchell Starc ended KL Rahul's dogged innings by nicking him off in the 42nd over as India are now six down with 207 runs on the board in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Starc came round the wicket and nipped the ball away just enough to induce a faint edge, which the keeper gleefully collected.

Rahul's innings ended on 66 off 107 balls where he hit just one four.

Australia are now through to India's tail as Suryakumar Yadav, not out on 11, is the only recognised Indian batter at the middle.

Jadeja departs as India lose their fifth

India's troubles worsened as Ravindra Jadeja departed as the fifth batter of the innings and the hosts have now lost half their side with 178 runs on the board in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad today.

Josh Hazelwood returned to the attack in the 36th over and in his first over back induced an outside edge off Jadeja, dismissing him for nine off 22 balls.

KL Rahul, who has completed his second half-century in the World Cup, is batting on 55 off 89 balls and has been joined by Suryakumar Yadav.

Cummins gets Kohli, India under pressure

Pat Cummins got the reward for his perseverance, as he managed to make Virat Kohli play on a rising delivery onto his stumps, as hosts India find themselves four down with 148 on the board after 29 overs in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Kohli, who had just completed his sixth fifty in this year's tournament, tried to get on top of the short of a length delivery but could only drag the ball onto his stumps.

Kohli departs for 54 off 63 balls, finishing the tournament as the highest run-getter with 761 runs. Ravindra Jadeja has joined KL Rahul at the middle, who is batting on 37 off 57 balls.

Kohli hits fifty as India trudge along

Virat Kohli completed his sixth half-century in the World Cup as India are starving for runs against a charged up Australian attack in the final in Ahmedabad today.

After India lost three wickets inside 11 overs, Kohli (50 off 57 balls) and KL Rahul (28 off 59 balls) have opted for caution, using up 94 deliveries to add 54 runs for the fourth wicket till the 26th over.

Australian bowlers have not allowed India any breathing space, not conceding a single boundary for 16 overs, and have slowly but surely pulled back the run-rate from over eight to a little over five.

India have reached 135-3 after 26 overs.

Head brilliance ends Rohit's carnage before Iyer falls

Travis Head took a brilliant tumbling catch in the deep as Rohit Sharma's explosive start came to an abrupt end in the final of the World Cup in Ahmedabad today.

Rohit, already 47 off 30 deliveries, was going after anything. And he tried to launch Glenn Maxwell but lost his shape, skewed high into the off side where Head took a tumbling catch running back from cover.

Soon India were three down for 81 inside 10 overs as Shreyas Iyer nicked one behind the stumps off Pat Cummins.

Starc takes down Gill

Shubman Gill fell for just four runs as he tried to pull one in front of him against Mitchell Starc as India lost their opening wicket after a flying start.

Rohit Sharma had raced to 25 off 19 and Gill, perhaps to complement his captain, went for a big shot but fell to Starc, leaving India 37 for one after five overs.

Rohit and Virat Kohli are in the middle as India look to take full advantage of being asked to bat first on a slowing but batting friendly wicket.

Australia opt to bowl in final against India

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against India in front of a sell-out crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Both teams are unchanged from their semifinal wins.

Cummins, after winning the toss, explained his reason for opting to bowl, saying: "Looks like a bit of a dry wicket and wanted to bowl first. Dew is one factor and it's quite dewy in the night at this venue."

The decision suited India too, as Rohit Sharma said, "I would've batted first. Big game and runs on the board. It's going to be amazing. The biggest occasion, in terms of cricketing events. We got to stay nice and calm."

TEAMS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

STATS

1. Tournament hosts India are eyeing a first major ICC global tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side on home soil, as they did in 2011.

2. Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and would make it six wins should they triumph in India.

3. After 150 ODIs involving the two sides, Australia earned 83 victories against India's 57. In World Cups, Australia lead India 8-5 after 13 games.

4. Head-to-head results in India are on level terms after their tournament opener, with 33 victories for either team in 71 clashes.