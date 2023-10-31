Race to semis: India lead way, Afghans emerge as wild cards

With six wins in six matches, India are leading the race to the semifinals in the ICC ODI World Cup. Photo: Reuters

Hosts India have so far been the tournament pacesetters in this year's ICC ODI World Cup while Afghanistan, with consecutive wins, are making a late push, spicing up the race to the semifinals.

Table-toppers India are followed by South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in the top-four at the moment but a number of teams are trying to upset the statusquo and sneak their way into the semifinal in the remaining weeks of the group stage.

All 10 teams are still just about in the hunt to claim a place in the knockout stages, with no team yet to be mathematically eliminated – even defending champions England.

Here is how the race to the semifinal stands following Afghanistan's win over Sri Lanka in Pune on October 30:

1. India (six wins, no losses)

Most runs: Rohit Sharma (398 runs)

Most wickets: Jasprit Bumrah (14 wickets)

The hosts are in the driver's seat to secure a crucial top-four finish after starting their campaign with six comprehensive victories.

The tournament pacesetters won each of their first five matches while batting second with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading the way.

The brilliant Indian bowling attack has also stood up when needed to make it six wins from six.

Still to play: Sri Lanka (November 2), South Africa (November 5), Netherlands (November 12)

2. South Africa (five wins, one loss)

Most wickets: Quinton de Kock (431 runs)

Most wickets: Marco Jansen (12 wickets)

South Africa have sent a warning shot across the tournament with four totals above 300 - including more than 400 against Sri Lanka.

The Proteas' one blemish came in a shock 38-run loss to the Netherlands when they were skittled out for 207 in their first run chase at the Cricket World Cup.

But their second chase of the tournament saw South Africa hold their nerve in a last-wicket thriller against Pakistan.

With a batting group led by opener Quinton de Kock and an explosive middle order, South Africa's shot at an elusive semi-final victory looks all but assured.

Still to play: New Zealand (November 1), India (November 5), Afghanistan (November 10)

3. New Zealand (four wins, two losses)

Most runs: Rachin Ravindra (406 runs)

Most wickets: Mitch Santner (14 wickets)

The runners-up at the past two World Cups are well-placed to secure yet another semi-final berth after thumping defending champions England in their opener then clinching resounding victories over less-fancied opponents.

But tougher tests are to come for New Zealand who showed they could match it with pacesetters India without ever quite taking control of the contest that they ultimately lost by four wickets.

The last-ball loss to Australia in Dharamsala was a blow, but also showed that the Black Caps have a batting line-up capable of attempting huge chases, with their attempt falling just one hit short of the highest-ever successful chase at a Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand likely need two more victories to lock in their spot in the knockout stages and hope to secure at least one of those against fellow contenders South Africa.

Still to play: South Africa (November 1), Pakistan (November 4), Sri Lanka (November 9)

4. Australia (four wins, two losses)

Most runs: David Warner (413 runs)

Most wickets: Adam Zampa (16 wickets)

The five-time champions have been building momentum as the tournament progresses after starting their campaign with two disappointing losses.

Three convincing wins followed as their batters have found form with at least one strong innings each, while their trio of pacers and spinner Adam Zampa have also made their mark.

Australia's nail-biting win over New Zealand saw runs flow once again, with Travis Head's return adding yet more firepower to a team with plenty of it.

That win has put Australia with one foot in the knockout stages, with arch-rivals England up next.

Still to play: England (November 4), Afghanistan (November 7), Bangladesh (November 11)

5. Afghanistan (three wins, three losses)

Most runs: Hashmat Shahidi (226 runs)

Most wickets: Rashid Khan (seven)

Afghanistan are well and truly still in the mix to earn a semi-final berth but will likely need to win all of their remaining three matches if they are to make it.

The top four have all been in fine form with the bat, while the spin quartet of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad have all caused some concern for opposition batters at different stages of the tournament.

Afghanistan's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka gives them a huge boost while also livening up the race for semi-final spots, and they could move temporarily into fourth spot should they beat Netherlands next up.

If they do beat the Dutch then it sets up a huge clash with Australia – one that could potentially decide the make-up of the final four.

Still to play: Netherlands (November 3), Australia (November 7), South Africa (November 10)

6. Sri Lanka (two wins, four losses)

Most runs: Sadeera Samarawickrama (331 runs)

Most wickets: Dilshan Madushanka (13 wickets)

Injuries prior to the tournament and in the first three weeks in India proved costly for the 1996 champions, with the absence of star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga putting a huge responsibility on Maheesh Theekshana.

The crushing nature of their win against England has kept their hopes for a semi-final berth intact.

But defeat to Afghanistan leaves the Lankans with little room for further error, likely requiring to win all three of their remaining games, including the tricky fixture with tournament hosts India next up, to stand any chance of reaching the final four.

Still to play: India (November 2), Bangladesh (November 6), New Zealand (November 9)

7. Pakistan (two wins, four losses)

Most runs: Mohammad Rizwan (333 runs)

Most wickets: Shaheen Afridi (13 wickets)

PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan impressed as they opened their World Cup with two comprehensive victories but have fallen back into the pack to now be on the brink of missing out on the knockout stages.

While a thumping at the hands of heated rivals India always stings, it is the loss to Afghanistan that could prove most costly for Pakistan.

It was crucial that the 1992 champions snapped their three-match losing streak when they faced a surging South Africa in Chennai, but that one-wicket loss needs them requiring three wins from three and a lot of fortune to make it into the final four.

Still to play: Bangladesh (October 31), New Zealand (November 4), England (November 11)

8. Netherlands (two wins, four losses)

Most runs: Scott Edwards (204 runs)

Most wickets: Bas de Leede (11 wickets)

The crushing loss to Australia all but put an end to Netherlands' chances of reaching the semi-finals in India, with the Dutch now needing to finish the campaign with four consecutive wins to keep alive any slim hopes.

But they started that run of matches with another impressive win, bamboozling Bangladesh with the ball to secure another famous World Cup win and move up the table.

The upset victory over South Africa has been the clear highlight of the Netherlands' campaign thus far and Scott Edwards' side were far from outclassed in each of their other matches until crossing paths with a rampant Australia.

Still to play: Afghanistan (November 3), England (November 8), India (November 12)

9. Bangladesh (one win, five losses)

Most runs: Mahmudullah Riyad (218 runs)

Most wickets: Shakib Al Hasan, Shoriful Islam (eight wickets each)

The Asian side made a great start to the 2023 World Cup with a commanding victory against Afghanistan, but subsequent losses to England, New Zealand, India, South Africa and now the Netherlands have seen their semi-final hopes all but extinguished.

That 87-run loss to the Dutch realistically ended any lingering chance of sneaking into the knockout stage of the event.

Still to play: Pakistan (October 31), Sri Lanka (November 6), Australia (November 11)

10. England (one win, five losses)

Most runs: Dawid Malan (236 runs)

Most wickets: Reece Topley and Adil Rashid (eight wickets)

Not much has gone right for England in this tournament, with the bowlers misfiring in their opening run of matches and the batters crumbling against Sri Lanka and India.

Their sole victory so far has come against Bangladesh, and title defence is now all but over.

It would take three straight victories and an enormous stroke of luck with other results falling their way for Jos Buttler's beleaguered outfit to make the semi-finals from this position, and their focus will now switch to finishing high enough in the standings to make sure they qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Still to play: Australia (November 4), Netherlands (November 8), Pakistan (November 11)