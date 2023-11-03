Playing in Mirpur before World Cup was a mistake: Mahmud

Bangladesh team's director in the ICC ODI World Cup, Khaled Mahmud, claimed he has no decision-making power in the team and said had he known before, he wouldn't have joined the team in the campaign.

"I have not been given the authority to make decisions. I've been given instructions on how much I can do and what I can't. The cricketing matters are not under my jurisdiction," Mahmud told the Bangladeshi media in Delhi today.

The former Bangladesh captain has been the team's director in many tours before, where he was allowed to give his input on what the playing XI should be like, said Mahmud.

But in the ongoing World Cup, Mahmud is only looking after the disciplinary matters of the squad, much to his dismay.

"I didn't want to be constrained in this role… I played a role on the technical aspects in the previous tours. But this time I've not been allowed to take part in those matters. I'm not enjoying my role.

"Firstly, I wouldn't have come [had I known about my limited role before]. Before coming to the World Cup, I had said we would play the semifinal. Now I wonder what I was thinking when I said that," Khaled said.

Before heading into the World Cup, Bangladesh played a three-match ODI series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Mahmud feels that playing on traditionally slow pitches in Mirpur right before the World Cup was a tactical error and if it was up to him, the series would've been played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, which is known for its flat wickets.

"We shouldn't have played in Mirpur right before the World Cup. If I was in a decision-making role, I would've played the series in Chattogram," the team director added.