South Africa have qualified for the semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Photo: AFP

South Africa became the second team to qualify for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Saturday as a result of Pakistan defeating New Zealand.

The Proteas, with 12 points from seven games so far, join hosts India in booking a place in the last four.

Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have eight points each but all four will be unable to match the 12 of South Africa in the last week of group games.