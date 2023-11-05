Mushfiqur hurt in training 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim left the nets after suffering a blow on his hand while batting in a training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim left the nets after suffering a blow on his hand while batting in a training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. 

Msuhfiqur was facing throw-downs at the nets when a short ball rose sharply to surprise the right-handed batter. He went down in pain and eventually came back up feeling the after-effects of the blow. The team physician came rushing in to check on Mushfiqur and applied ice on his hand after which he returned to the nets again.

However, after facing a couple of balls, Mushfiqur felt discomfort in the injured hand which cut his practice short. 

The medical team couldn't give an instant update. The extent of his blow will be determined after a phase of observation. 

The 36-year-old has scored 171 runs, hitting two fifties, in the seven matches he has played in the ongoing ICC World Cup.   
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Delhi tomorrow. 

