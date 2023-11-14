Muller wishes Kohli and India good luck for WC

Bayern Munich's German footballer Thomas Muller wished good luck to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for their forthcoming semifinal match against New Zealand at the World Cup.

Global sportswear brand Adidas is a kit sponsor for both Bayern Munich and the Indian cricket team and recently, the German World Cup winner was presented with an India jersey with his name and jersey number printed on the back.

Muller posted the unboxing video on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he thanked the Indian team for the gift and tried on the jersey.

"Thank you team India for the shirt and good luck at the World Cup. It's a pleasure," Muller said in the video.

The 34-year-old also said he hopes to try his hand in cricket in his backyard very soon.

"I have to try to play cricket in my garden."

India, who finished the group-stage undefeated, will face New Zealand in Mumbai for the first semifinal of the World Cup on Wednesday.