Maxwell heroics lights up Wankhede

Glenn Maxwell struck a phenomenal double-hundred while battling cramps as he spared Australia a stunning World Cup defeat by Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Australia, set 292 to win, had collapsed to 91-7 before Maxwell dragged his team back into the reckoning with a 201-run knock off 128 balls, helping the five-time champions reach target with three wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare.

They would have been in deep trouble had not Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropped a simple catch at short fine leg when all-rounder Maxwell, the last of Australia's recognised batter, was on 33.

Maxwell went onto make a 51-ball fifty, having missed the win over England in bizarre fashion after suffering a concussion when falling off a golf buggy.

He then piled on the agony for Afghanistan by taking just 25 more balls to complete a hundred featuring 10 fours and three sixes.

Victory in this match sees Australia move into the semi-finals.

Earlier, Afghanistan made 291-5 with opener Ibrahim Zadran's 129 not out their first century at any World Cup.

The 21-year-old opener's 129 not out was the cornerstone of Afghanistan's highest World Cup total, surpassing their 288 against the West Indies at Headingley in 2019.

It also left Australia facing a record chase, with the most they have made batting second to win a World Cup match their 287 against New Zealand in a 1996 quarter-final in Chennai.

Australia initially found wickets hard to come by after losing the toss in a match where a win would guarantee them a semi-final place.

But they largely kept Afghanistan -- in semi-final contention themselves following four wins in seven matches --in check until Zadran and Rashid Khan (35 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 58 in 28 balls.

Mitchell Starc suffered, with Rashid smashing him for two sixes in the last over -- the first flying over long-off before, despite crouching down, he still hit the left-arm quick high over square leg.

Starc finished with expensive figures of 1-70 in nine overs, while new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood took 2-39 in nine.

Zadran, after reaching his century, flicked Starc high over the legside in superb style.

He then hoisted Australia captain Pat Cummins for another well-struck six as Afghanistan looked to claim another famous scalp after already defeating reigning champions England, 1992 winners Pakistan and 1996 kings Sri Lanka at this tournament.

It was not until the 25th over that Australia had Afghanistan two wickets down, with Rahmat Shah tamely chipping recalled spinner Maxwell to long-off in a tame end to a stand of 83 off 100 balls with Zadran.

In-form Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, trying to accelerate, was yorked for 26 by Starc before Azmatullah Omarzai made a brisk 22, including two sixes.

Zadran completed his fifth hundred in 27 one-day internationals, off 131 balls, including seven fours, with a dicey run off Hazlewood that turned into two after a throw at the stumps was off target.