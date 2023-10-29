ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AFP, Lucknow
Sun Oct 29, 2023 04:03 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 04:35 PM

Kohli falls for duck as England strike early

India's star batsman Virat Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck as England's fast bowlers struck early blows in their must-win World Cup clash on Sunday.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Kohli falls for duck as England strike early

AFP, Lucknow
Sun Oct 29, 2023 04:03 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 04:35 PM
Kohli falls for duc
England's David Willey (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli as India's captain Rohit Sharma watches during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 29, 2023. Photo: AFP

India's star batsman Virat Kohli fell for a nine-ball duck as England's fast bowlers struck early blows in their must-win World Cup clash on Sunday.

Left-arm quick David Willey claimed the prized scalp after Kohli played a loose shot to be caught at mid-off by Ben Stokes and walked off to stunned silence at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kohli remains one century away from equalling all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.

Former captain Kohli has been in good form at this 50-over showpiece, hitting a match-winning 95 against New Zealand last week.

He started by scoring 85 in India's opening match against Australia and followed it up with a 55 not out (Afghanistan), 16 (Pakistan), 103 not out (Bangladesh).

Sunday's duck was his 16th in ODIs in his 275th innings.

Kohli has scored 13,437 runs at an average of over 58 since his debut in 2008.

Chris Woakes bowled opener Shubman Gill for nine in the fourth over after England, who sit bottom of the 10-team table, elected to bowl in their bid for victory and keep their slim hopes alive of making the semi-finals.

Woakes got one more to send Shreyas Iyer (four) back to the pavilion for four as India slipped to 40-3 in 12 overs.

Related topic:
Virat KohliIndia vs EnglandICC Cricket World Cup 2023Cricket World Cup 2023World Cup 2023
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Trans-Tasman rivalry: Latham wary of 'Australia we know'

1d ago
Lahiru Kumara injury

Sri Lanka's Kumara out of World Cup with thigh injury

11h ago

Kohli hits 95 as unbeaten India down New Zealand

1w ago
Netherlands vs Bangladesh

Tigers resigned to fate

12h ago

Netherlands demand 'bigger nation' status after new World Cup shock

1d ago
|রাজনীতি

জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর, মির্জা ফখরুল কারাগারে

বিএনপির মহাসচিব মির্জা ফখরুল ইসলাম আলমগীরের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর করে কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ দিয়েছেন আদালত।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নরসিংদীর বাবুরহাটে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৫ ইউনিট

১২ মিনিট আগে