Injury-hit New Zealand call up Jamieson as cover for Henry

New Zealand have called Kyle Jamieson into their World Cup squad as cover while fellow pace bowler Matt Henry awaits the results of a scan on a hamstring injury.

Jamieson, previously with the squad in India as cover for Tim Southee, will arrive in Bengaluru late on Thursday ahead of Saturday's pool game against Pakistan.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that with Henry awaiting the results of a scan on his right hamstring and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson recovering from an Achilles injury, the Black Caps had to summon cover.

They have two group games remaining and a place in the semi-finals still up for grabs.

"The severity of Matt's injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn't risk being a bowler down for Saturday," Stead said on Thursday.

"Matt's been a world-class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we've got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today," he added.

Stead was confident it would not take long for the towering 28-year-old Jamieson, who has taken 14 wickets in 13 ODIs, to re-adjust to Indian conditions.

"Kyle's on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group," he said.

Stead added: "He'll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday's game."

New Zealand have been beset by injuries with star batsman Kane Williamson (thumb) and all-rounder Mark Chapman (thigh) both currently sidelined.

The 2019 World Cup finalists endured a 190-run thrashing by South Africa on Thursday, with Henry breaking down midway through his sixth over.

Their third defeat of this World Cup meant New Zealand slipped to fourth in the 10-team table with eight points, two ahead of Pakistan as well as Afghanistan, who have a game in hand.

But victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their last two pool games should still see them through to the last four.