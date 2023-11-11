Hridoy, Mahmudullah push Bangladesh past 200 in 32 overs

Hridoy, Mahmudullah push Bangladesh past 200

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah Riyad helped Bangladesh 201 for three after 32 overs against Australia.

Mahmudullah, who came to the middle in the 28th over following the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto, got off the mark with maximum over mid-wicket and then smashed two more as he remained unbeaten on 24 runs off 15 balls, while at the other end, Hridoy scored an unbeaten 43-ball 41 laced with two sixes and as many fours.

Run out sees the back of Shanto

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto got run out after scoring a 57-ball 44 to leave Bangladesh at three down for 170 after 28 overs.

The left-handed batter pushed for a second run after tucking one to the leg side. His partner Hridoy was hesitant but an adamant Shanto charged for the run, put in a dive but was a yard short as he got himself run out and conceded a position of strength as the wicket came against the run of play, breaking a 63-run stand for the third wicket.

Liton disappoints after good start

Bangladesh opener Liton Das yet again managed to gift his wicket away after getting a solid start as he chipped one to long-on off the bowling of Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa in the 17th over of the innings.

Liton, who hit five fours for his 45-ball 36, was enticed by a flighted delivery but did not have the conviction to clear the boundary at long-on as he had tp reach for the ball and could only manage to give Marnus Labushagne an easy catch.

His dismissal left Bangladesh two down for 106 after 17 overs and brought Towhid Hridoy to the crease.

Short ball gets the better of Tanzid

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim surrendered to a short ball bowled by Sean Abbott as he departed after a 34-ball 36 laced with six boundaries.

The left-handed batter conceded a simple caught and bowl after the rising delivery found the top edge of his bat when he tried to fend it away.

His dismissal brought Najmul Hossain Shanto to the crease and left Bangladesh one down for 83 after 12 overs

Openers give Bangladesh a solid start

Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan Tamim gave their side a rare solid start that saw them put on a 62-run opening stand after the end of the first Powerplay.

Both batters, particularly Liton started cautiously as they scored 20 runs in the first five overs which saw only boundary being hit off the batters. But the duo found their feet soon after and scored 42 runs in the next five, putting away seven boundaries between them.

Liton hit four boundaries for his unbeaten 31-ball 24 and Tanzid smashed as many fours as his opening partner to remain not out on 28 runs off 30 balls.

Bangladesh were at 62 runs for no loss after 10 overs.

Bangladesh to bat first against Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in their ICC World Cup fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Bangladesh in absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan will be led by vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The Tigers made two changes as they brought in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan in place of pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam, while Australia left out Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc as Steven Smith and Sean Abbott came into the eleven.

Australia have already cemented a semifinal spot, and for Bangladesh-- who were the first to get ruled out from a place in the top four-- qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy is at stake as they hope for a top seven finish in the World Cup standings.

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman,

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood