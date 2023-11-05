Hathurusingha takes blame for Bangladesh's failure

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha told a press conference in New Delhi today that his 'actual work' with the team will begin after the World Cup.

Bangladesh have lost six out of their seven World Cup matches so far under the Sri Lankan coach, with two games remaining against Sri Lanka and Australia.

"I'm only seven months in into the job. There's not much I can do within seven months. What I did was just take the team from where it was and make sure that they were prepared for this. Actually, my work has to start after this, because it's World Cup, which is separate from preparation, and then it's taking the team forward. It is a very different challenge," Hathurusingha said ahead of the game against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Bangladesh team management, Chandika included, hoped that the team would make the semifinals of the World Cup this time. But after such disastrous performance, the Sri Lankan took responsibility over the failure of the team .

When asked whether he would continue as the head coach after the World Cup, Hathurusingha said it's up to the board to decide.

"Yeah, I take responsibly as well as anyone in the group because we have disappointed the fans and we have disappointed ourselves as well. We didn't play our best cricket but the thing is nothing has changed from the first game to now. Only [what] has changed is what's going through between our ears. Our skills haven't gone anywhere.

"So, I think we put ourselves down by having high expectations. That's the only thing that we can think of, because as you rightly said, we haven't played our best cricket or what we were capable of or we played before coming into the World Cup. So, in that sense, we all need to look at mirrors and see what went wrong and me staying the coach," said Hathurusingha.