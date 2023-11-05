ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Sports Reporter from New Delhi
Sun Nov 5, 2023 04:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 04:07 PM

Hathurusingha takes blame for Bangladesh's failure

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha told a press conference in New Delhi today that his ‘actual work’ with the team will begin after the World Cup.

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Hathurusingha takes blame for Bangladesh's failure

Sports Reporter from New Delhi
Sun Nov 5, 2023 04:01 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 04:07 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha told a press conference in New Delhi today that his 'actual work' with the team will begin after the World Cup.

Bangladesh have lost six out of their seven World Cup matches so far under the Sri Lankan coach, with two games remaining against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 "I'm only seven months in into the job. There's not much I can do within seven months. What I did was just take the team from where it was and make sure that they were prepared for this. Actually, my work has to start after this, because it's World Cup, which is separate from preparation, and then it's taking the team forward. It is a very different challenge," Hathurusingha said ahead of the game against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Bangladesh team management, Chandika included, hoped that the team would make the semifinals of the World Cup this time. But after such disastrous performance, the Sri Lankan took responsibility over the failure of the team .

When asked whether he would continue as the head coach after the World Cup, Hathurusingha said it's up to the board to decide.

"Yeah, I take responsibly as well as anyone in the group because we have disappointed the fans and we have disappointed ourselves as well. We didn't play our best cricket but the thing is nothing has changed from the first game to now. Only [what] has changed is what's going through between our ears. Our skills haven't gone anywhere.

"So, I think we put ourselves down by having high expectations. That's the only thing that we can think of, because as you rightly said, we haven't played our best cricket or what we were capable of or we played before coming into the World Cup. So, in that sense, we all need to look at mirrors and see what went wrong and me staying the coach," said Hathurusingha.

Related topic:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023icc odi world cup 2023Sri LankaBangladeshChandika Hathurusingha
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

India bat in top-of-the-table clash

2h ago

Bangladesh asked to bowl at Eden

1w ago

Tigresses take on Pak in 1st Women’s ODI today

1d ago

'Timid' Pakistan search for ways to revive World Cup campaign

3w ago

‘It’s all about having the belief’

কারা আগুন লাগাচ্ছে জানি, আইনের আওতায় নিয়ে আসব: ডিবি প্রধান
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কারা আগুন লাগাচ্ছে জানি, আইনের আওতায় নিয়ে আসব: ডিবি প্রধান

‘এতদিন তো আগুন লাগেনি! অবরোধ ডাকার পরে এই আগুনগুলো কারা লাগাচ্ছে আমরা জানি।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জনগণই বিএনপির বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নেবে: তথ্যমন্ত্রী

৫৫ মিনিট আগে