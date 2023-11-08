Daredevil Shakib leaves grey areas in World Cup 'farewell'

Bangladesh's most decorated cricketer Shakib Al Hasan may have just played his last-ever World Cup game in cricket's most-celebrated format. Shakib's possible end to competing in cricket's biggest event and how it ended, will however portray him as both a villain and a hero, much like throughout his career where he often courted controversy. He had played through pain in his final outing this World Cup and even as it ended with a flourish, there will also be disappointment.

The Bangladesh skipper fell prey to injury while batting against Sri Lanka on Monday and has been ruled out of the game against Australia, Bangladesh's final assignment in this World Cup.

Just as the 36-year-old had competed throughout his career, the end was certainly a bit crazy. Everything was a bit silly when he came out to bat in the seventh over with retribution in Sri Lanka players' minds effected by Angelo Matthews' Timed Out dismissal. Soon, having gotten a few runs under his belt, he heard something crack in his hand. Knowing that it was a finger injury that would eventually rule him out of the next game, he decided to tell his batting partner and the physio that he would keep going. His 65-ball 82 significantly improved Bangladesh's chances of making the ICC Champions Trophy as the Tigers leapfrogged Sri Lanka to seventh position with a better run-rate.

The fire in his belly was once more in view too as Shakib said in post-match presentation that a riled-up Matthews and Sri Lanka helped to fire him up as well. The Matthews conundrum and how it played out in essence is what Shakib brings to the wider cricketing world. A daredevil act, for no-one in 146 years of international had triggered such a dismissal.

It required brevity but Shakib is not one to dwell on repercussions. He felt there was an advantage to be taken and he took it, no questions asked. While the cricket world will be debating the Matthews dismissal for some time, Shakib will not be paying heed. An introvert who makes extravagant remarks when he feels the need to, Shakib's desperation to win was there for all to see.

Shakib was criticised when Tamim Iqbal did not want to be part of the World Cup squad; criticised when amidst high expectations back home, Bangladesh's performance remained pretty dismal with batting-order going through frequent changes. Yet, he courted further controversy by leaving the team to work on his batting with his childhood mentor, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.

Possibly well aware that it was his last ODI World Cup, Shakib had been desperate. The way he batted on Monday was mesmerising, overcoming many deficiencies he faced during the tournament.

The wider cricketing world also knows about Bangladesh somewhat through Shakib's terrific achievements. In fact, he made his career through the ODI format, scoring 7570 runs and taking 317 wickets. But, as Bangladesh's most significant cricketing talent, the end also appears not quite fitting, both individually and around team's successes.

Bangladesh had a lot of expectations ahead of the World Cup but under Shakib's leadership, those did not materialise even though results had not gone preceding the marquee event either. His frequent trips abroad to inaugurate show-rooms or attend events also bring into question his preparation for the World Cup.

Despite his struggles, Shakib is still the Tigers' third-highest run-getter and second-highest wicket-taker in this World Cup, ahead of the last game. Yet, not playing the Australia game would hurt him as will not being able to reach the stratospheric feats he achieved in 2019 edition of the World Cup. Having possibly played his last World Cup game in ODI format, Shakib's end on a personal level maybe satisfactory but for Bangladesh as a team, nothing materialised. He had suggested in an interview before the World Cup that he would not captain the side even for a day after the World Cup. He captained reluctantly, gave what he could but from Bangladesh's context, a lot more was desired.

"Not a harmless figure, he likes to compete and will always be there to do that," Shakib's mentor Fahim said. "Bangladesh's performances were not easy to recover from and Shakib had said that but he will get the credit for his final outing."

The smirk on Shakib's face during the Matthews incident would remind the wider cricketing world of his essence, of not giving any quarters. But daredevil acts such as those also bear aloft Shakib wherever one wants to see him on a moral compass.

Timeline leading up to Shakib's last World Cup dance

August 11

Shakib Al Hasan is named captain of the Bangladesh team for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan and the World Cup in India.

September 10

During the underwhelming Asia Cup campaign, Shakib tells the media that he wants World Cup bound players to be rested in that month's home series against New Zealand.

September 16

Bangladesh squad for the home series against New Zealand is announced. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad return, Shakib is rested.

September 25

At midnight, Shakib and coach Chandika Hathurusingha meet with BCB president Nazmul Hassan at his residence in the capital. Rumours start swirling that both captain and coach don't want an 'unfit' Tamim in the World Cup squad.

September 26

The Bangladesh World Cup squad is announced with Shakib as captain. Tamim is left out.

September 27

A pre-recorded interview of Shakib airs on a local sports channel, where he slams Tamim for not being a team player and calls him 'childish'. The all-rounder also said he was reluctant to captain the team for this World Cup.

September 28

The second part of Shakib's interview airs, where he revealed his plans to quit international cricket after the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, indirectly declaring that the 2023 World Cup will be his last one.

September 29

Shakib reportedly injures his foot while playing football in the warmup. The all-rounder then doesn't take part in the Bangladesh team's practice matches ahead of the tournament as a precaution.

October 7

Shakib leads Bangladesh in their opening match of the tournament against Afghanistan, which the Tigers win by six wickets. Shakib takes three wickets with the ball and makes 14 runs with the bat.

October 10

England thrash Bangladesh by 137 runs in Dharamshala. Shakib takes one wicket and scores just one run.

October 13

Kiwis crush Bangladesh by eight wickets, Shakib suffers a quad injury.

October 14

The board doesn't reveal Shakib's MRI report, says the all-rounder will remain under observation.

October 19

Shakib arrives at the ground with the team, fully geared up, but is not named in the XI. In his place, Najmul Hossain Shanto captains the team against India, a match the Tigers lost by seven wickets.

October 24

Shakib returns against South Africa in Mumbai as the team suffers a 149-run defeat, their fourth straight loss.

October 25

Shakib doesn't travel with the team to Kolkata. Instead, he flies back to Dhaka to work on his batting under the supervision of coach Najmul Abedin Fahim in Mirpur.

October 26

Shakib trains in Mirpur for the second day, and receives jeers from the fans as he leaves in his car. He joins the team in Kolkata that night.

October 28

His batting sessions didn't pay any dividends as he could make only five in Bangladesh's 87-run defeat to associates the Netherlands. Shakib faces the media in the post-match press conference for the first time in the tournament, accepting that pre-tournament shenanigans likely played a role in the poor performances.

October 31

Shakib makes 43 with the bat in a scrappy innings, but the team lose comprehensively by seven wickets against Pakistan in Kolkata.

November 6

Shakib becomes the first captain in the history of international cricket to enforce a timed-out dismissal, sending back Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews in Delhi. Shakib also returns to form with the bat, hitting a scintillating 82 off 65 balls in a player-of-the-match performance, helping the Tigers end a six-match losing streak.

November 7

BCB informs that Shakib fractured his index finger while batting against Sri Lanka and has been ruled out from the match against Australia, effectively ending his foray in World Cups.