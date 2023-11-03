Cummins backs increase in 15-member squad limit

Australia captain Pat Cummins has backed the increase in 15-member limit on squad sizes with Australia facing the prospect of picking from a squad of 13 players against England on Saturday due to absence of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh headed back home due to personal reasons while all-rounder Maxwell suffered a freak golf-related injury and suffered concussion.

When Cummins was asked whether he supports change in regulations to allow bigger World Cup squad size, he said: "Yeah, to be honest."

"It's a two-month tournament. You wouldn't want to be in a position where, say, a team like New Zealand have had some injuries," he added after New Zealand too another injury in their squad.

Matt Henry was replaced by Kyle Jamieson while Kane Willamson is still out injured.

"Luckily, they've been able to hold someone like Kane [Williamson] in the squad but if they suddenly had to rule him out, I think that wouldn't be good for cricket or the World Cup. It's not like you can poach players from other countries, so I always think as many players as you need, you should be able to pick from," Cummins remarked.

Maxwell trained on Thrusday but will not be playing against England on Saturday, Cummins confirmed. "He'll just miss this one," Cummins said. "He trained well yesterday and we're still taking it day by day."

Marsh also is expected back into the squad at some point at this tournament. "He [Marsh] will definitely come back - I don't think it'll be a super long trip back home to Perth - but the main thing is he's back home and we'll give him as much time and space as he needs," Cummins said.