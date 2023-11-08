Brook returns as England bat

England have opted to bat against the Netherlands at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said that they would have batted first as well had they won the toss. He said they have to play good cricket to give themselves a chance.

England were still hopeful of getting into the top eight in the World Cup standings and ensuring a Champions Trophy berth.

Skipper Jos Buttler says it's a good surface, hopes to make use of it and put up a good score, adding that the match important to their Champions Trophy prospects. He also remarked that the team had belief or otherwise they would not have reached the high standards they have. England have made two changes with Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson come in for Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood.

Teja Nidamanuru comes in for Saqib Zulfiqar for the Netherlands.