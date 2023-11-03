A battle of the surprise packages

Not many would have predicted that Afghanistan, who held the record of just a solitary win in World Cups prior to this edition, and the Netherlands, the only associate nation in the tournament, would be vying for a semifinal berth this deep into the mega event.

However, to the surprise of many, the surprise packages Afghanistan and the Netherlands are still in the race to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup following early triumphs over top-four contenders and clinical wins in their last start.

A fourth victory here for Afghanistan would have them draw level on eight points with both Australia and New Zealand in third and fourth place, and firmly in the mix for a spot in the knockout stages.

But with only two wins so far, the Netherlands have a trickier path to the semifinals but could give their chances a huge boost with two points from this crunch clash.

The sides have only met in nine previous ODIs with Netherlands winning the first of those in 2009 but only coming out on top once more in 2012.

The Dutch will aim to build momentum after their win over Bangladesh last time out and are banking on their knowledge of the conditions in Lucknow to help when they face the Afghans, all-rounder Colin Ackermann said on Thursday.

The Dutch climbed off the bottom of the table into eighth spot with an 87-run victory over Bangladesh on Saturday and are familiar with the BRSABVE Stadium heading into Friday's clash at the venue having lost narrowly to Sri Lanka there.

"Obviously, we've got some momentum from our previous game against Bangladesh," Ackermann told reporters. "I think we're pretty lucky that we've played here before at this venue.

"I don't think Afghanistan have played here before. So we're familiar to the conditions from our game (with) Sri Lanka. Hopefully, that will give us a few positives leading into tomorrow."

The Netherlands' hopes of reaching the semifinals remain slim despite winning two games at the same World Cup for the first time and Ackermann said they were yet to play the perfect match with their batting unit not firing consistently.

"We know our middle order and lower order are very capable of scoring runs towards the back end," Ackermann said.

"I think if we can set the game up as a top-order - the top three-four batters ... It takes two guys to form a good partnership and we'll set up a very good score."

Ackermann, who bowls offspin, also played down the threat posed by Afghanistan's spin kings -- leggie Rashid Khan, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, and mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The Dutch have shocked mighty South Africa before taking down Bangladesh.

Afghanistan have three wins after seeing off defending champions England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, and three losses. They are two points ahead of the Dutch in what is shaping up to be a tense race for the last four.

Key for the Afghans will be their world-class spin attack.

Rashid Khan has seven wickets while Mujeeb Ur Rahman has six, and Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad three each.

"They've obviously got very good spinners that have been successful in T20 cricket but this is a different format," said Ackermann.

"You don't have to go after the spinners from ball one. I think the teams that have done well against them have kind of taken the game deep and not given them any wickets in the middle overs.

"They've also got two or three very good seamers that are dangerous. So it's about getting through the powerplay first and then combating spin in the middle overs."

Statbox:

*Afghanistan hold a 7-2 advantage over the Netherlands in nine ODI meetings but the two sides have never met before at a World Cup.

*Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan tops the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings and is accompanied by compatriots Fazalhaq Farooqi, who sits seventh, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman at ninth.

*Netherlands captain Scott Edwards, who is his side's highest run-getter in the tournament with 225 runs, averages 69.33 against Afghanistan.

*Rashid and Mujeeb average 16.50 and 14.28 with the ball against the Dutch.

*Netherlands lost their only match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow when they succumbed to a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the ongoing tournament, while Afghanistan lost all three of their encounters at the venue.