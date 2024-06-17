Slovakia upset Belgium as VAR denies Lukaku twice

Slovakia's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on June 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

Slovakia delivered the first major shock result of Euro 2024, snatching an early goal and defending furiously to hold on for a 1-0 victory over Belgium in Group E on Monday.

Ivan Schranz took advantage of a horror defensive error to put Slovakia ahead in the seventh minute and kept Belgium at bay with increasing desperation to secure an unexpected triumph at the Frankfurt Arena.

Belgium's top scorer Romelu Lukaku twice had the ball in the net but was denied after VAR checks, first for offside in the 56th minute and minutes from the end when Lois Openda was adjudged to have handled in the build-up before the striker swept the ball into the net.

Slovakia joined Romania at the top of the group standings after their 3-0 win over Ukraine on Monday.