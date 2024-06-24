Croatia face Italy in survival clash

Group B was dubbed Euro 2024's 'Group of Death' but while Spain soared through with a game to spare, heavyweights Italy and Croatia meet on Monday fighting to stay in the competition.

Both sides were outclassed by Spain, and while reigning champions Italy edged Albania 2-1, Croatia could only draw 2-2 with the minnows.

It gives Italy the upper hand ahead of their clash in Leipzig, with Croatia's golden generation at risk of a disappointingly early exit if they fail to win.

Croatia, who reached the 2018 and 2022 World Cup final and semifinal respectively, may make several changes as they scrap for Euros survival.

Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, playing in Saudi Arabia, has come in for criticism after sub-par outings in the first two matches, while Real Madrid's Luka Modric, 38, has also struggled.

Full-back Ivan Perisic has looked a shadow of himself, still to find his footing after a long injury lay-off.

Youngster Luka Sucic could replace Brozovic, as he did at half-time against Albania.

Striker Bruno Petkovic, who missed a penalty in the 3-0 beating by Spain, called on Croatia to deliver for their vast support in Germany.

"The responsibility is on us, we owe it to our fans to show more," he said.

"I expect us to beat Italy, and I hope it's going to happen."

Italy need a draw against Croatia to claim second place but after being thoroughly outplayed in their 1-0 loss to Spain, expectations are not high for the Azzurri.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti could also ring the changes with striker Mateo Retegui in contention, along with defender Matteo Darmian, who could replace Giovanni Di Lorenzo after a torturous night against Spain's Nico Williams.

Even Italy's opening victory over Albania was not without its challenges -- Sassuolo's Nedim Bajrami put Albania ahead with the fastest goal in Euros history on 23 seconds. Hence, as things stand, with defending champions Italy fighting to regain their old glory days and Croatia desperate to bounce back, fans can expect a fiery clash.