COPA AMERICA 2024
Reuters, East Rutherford
Fri Jun 28, 2024 03:22 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 03:28 PM

Most Viewed

COPA AMERICA 2024

Uruguay thrash Bolivia 5-0, edge closer to quarters

Reuters, East Rutherford
Fri Jun 28, 2024 03:22 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 03:28 PM
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez (9) and forward Darwin Nunez (19) celebrates after the Copa America match against Bolivia at MetLife Stadium on Jun 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Uruguay thrashed tournament minnows Bolivia 5-0 in their Group C encounter in New Jersey on Thursday to all but book their place in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Facundo Pellistri nodded home the opener in the eighth minute and Darwin Nunez doubled Uruguay's lead just after the 20-minute mark, powering a left-footed shot past Bolivia keeper Guillermo Vizcarra.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Maximiliano Araujo struck from close range to kill off the contest in the 77th minute before Federico Valverde made it 4-0 four minutes later.

Substitute Rodrigo Bentancur completed the rout by heading home the fifth in the 89th minute with his first touch.

Uruguay will progress as group winners if they avoid defeat by the United States in their final group game on Monday, while even defeat in that match would likely see them go through thanks to their superior goal difference.

Related topic:
Uruguay footballcopa america 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dorival Junior searches for Brazil's balance ahead of Copa opener

4d ago

Rodriguez shines as Colombia beat Paraguay 2-1

3d ago

Brazil challenged with getting the best out of Vinicius

2d ago
Argentina vs Chile

Argentina and Chile set to renew rivalry in rematch of 2016 Copa final

2d ago

Canada beat 10-man Peru 1-0 to boost knockout stage hopes

2d ago
ভারতের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক খারাপ থাকলে খবর ছিল: মোমেন
|রাজনীতি

ভারতের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক খারাপ থাকলে খবর ছিল: মোমেন

‘বিশ্বের ভবিষ্যৎ কী ধরনের হওয়া উচিত, আমেরিকার বৈদেশিক নীতি কী ধরনের হওয়া উচিত সেগুলোতে আমরা উপদেশ দেবো।’

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

আওয়ামী লীগের ৭৫ বছর: জনগণের দল থেকে ‘বুদবুদে’ বসবাস

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification