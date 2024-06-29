COPA AMERICA 2024
AFP, Miami
Sat Jun 29, 2024 07:55 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:01 AM

Most Viewed

COPA AMERICA 2024

Messi to miss Argentina-Peru Copa clash

AFP, Miami
Sat Jun 29, 2024 07:55 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:01 AM
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi grimaces as he stretches his groin area during their 2024 Copa America group A football match against Chile at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's final Copa America group game against Peru after complaining of muscle tightness, team officials said on Friday.

Assistant coach Walter Samuel told a press conference that the Inter Miami superstar was "day-by-day" following an injury to his right adductor muscle.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Leo had a problem in the last game, he won't be there for this game," Samuel said.

"We are going to go day-by-day waiting for its evolution."

Samuel, meanwhile, played down the impact of Messi's absence on the rest of the team.

"The team has always proven to be up to the task before when he wasn't there," said Samuel, hinting that veteran Angel Di Maria may start in place of Messi.

Argentina have already booked their place in the quarter-finals after wins against Canada and Chile in their opening two matches.

A draw in Saturday's game against Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will guarantee Argentina qualify for the last eight as group winners.

Argentina is expected to rest several first-choice players against Peru, although Samuel insisted on Friday the world champions would seek a win.

"Peru has top players; we are taking this game with the utmost seriousness," said Samuel, who will be in charge on the bench with coach Lionel Scaloni serving a one-game suspension.

Scaloni and Argentina were sanctioned after the team were late to emerge for the second half in their games against Chile and Canada.

Samuel said Scaloni was "a little bitter" about the suspension.

"We consider ourselves a correct coaching staff and in all these years we've never had these kind of sanctions," Samuel said.

Related topic:
Lionel MessiArgentinacopa america 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Messi to miss Olympics but leaves door open for 2026 World Cup

2w ago

COPA AMERICA 2024: WHO’S NEXT?

2w ago

Bielsa wants more from 5-star Uruguay

12h ago

Messi's Argentina face debutants Canada in Copa opener

1w ago

Brazil held to goalless draw by Costa Rica

4d ago
vinicius jr
|কোপা আমেরিকা ২০২৪

ভিনিসিয়ুসের জোড়া গোলে প্যারাগুয়েকে উড়িয়ে দিল ব্রাজিল

লাস ভেগাসে শনিবার বাংলাদেশ সময় সকালে প্যারাগুয়েকে ৪-১ গোলে হারিয়েছে ব্রাজিল। দলের ভিনিসিয়ুসের দুই গোল ছাড়া বাকি দুটি করেন স্যাবিনহা ও লুকাস পাকেতা।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচন থেকে বাইডেনকে সরে দাঁড়ানোর আহ্বান নিউইয়র্ক টাইমস সম্পাদকীয় বোর্ডের

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification