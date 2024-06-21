COPA AMERICA 2024
Messi becomes most capped player in Copa America history

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament group A football match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Argentina star Lionel Messi became the most-capped player in Copa America history on Thursday as he reached 35 appearances in the opening match of the tournament against Canada, which the defending champions won by 2-0 in Atlanta.

Argentina begin Copa title defence with 2-0 win over Canada

The 36-year-old had shared the record with Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone (34 caps) since appearing in the final of the 2021 Copa America in Brazil, where Argentina triumphed.

Messi's appearances have been spread across seven editions of the Copa, starting with the 2007 tournament in Venezuela.

The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner could set more records in this year's competition -- he needs four goals to tie compatriot Norberto Mendez and Brazil's Zizinho as all-time Copa America scorer with 17 goals.

Should Argentina win the tournament, Messi would also become the first captain to win back-to-back tournaments.

