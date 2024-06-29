Colombia into Copa quarters after Costa Rica romp

Colombia forward Luis Diaz (7) celebrates his goal from the spot against Costa Rica during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Photo: Reuters

Colombia marched into the quarterfinals of the Copa America on Friday with a confident 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in Arizona.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba sealed all three points for the Colombians, who are now guaranteed a top two-finish in Group D.

Colombia will qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners if they can secure at least a point against Brazil in their final group game next Tuesday.

The Colombians will head into that game brimming with confidence after extending their unbeaten streak to 25 games at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Friday.

Nestor Lorenzo's well-organised side have not lost since a defeat to Argentina in February 2022, and never looked like surrendering that record on Friday.

Liverpool star Diaz opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira inexplicably crashed into Jhon Cordoba on the edge of the area.

Diaz stepped up to smash an emphatic spot-kick into the top corner.

Colombia almost doubled their tally on 37 minutes, with veteran midfielder James Rodriguez picking out Diaz at the back post.

Diaz poked a cross into the six-yard area but center-back Davinson Sanchez just couldn't get a touch to guide the ball into the net.

Sanchez made no such mistake in the 59th minute, however, as he glanced in Jhon Arias's cross from the left to make it 2-0.

Cordoba then grabbed Colombia's third on 62 minutes with the best goal of the game.

An exquisite through ball from Rodriguez split the Costa Rica defence and sent Cordoba racing in on goal, the 31-year-old whipping a shot across goal into the far corner.

In Friday's other Copa America game, Brazil take on Paraguay in Las Vegas hoping to get their first win of the tournament after an opening 0-0 draw with Costa Rica.