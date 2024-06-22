Chile hold Peru to 0-0 draw

Paolo Guerrero of Peru jumps over Claudio Bravo of Chile as he saves the ball during the Copa America 2024 Group A match at AT&T Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: AFP

Chile had goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to thank for securing a 0-0 draw against Peru in their Copa America opener on Friday in a result that left Group A wide open.

The teams nullified each other in a bruising first half that was low on quality, with the best chance falling to Chile's Alexis Sanchez in the 15th minute, but the attacker sent his shot over the bar after making an intelligent run into the six-yard box.

Jorge Fossati's Peru came out with intent in the second half and created a number of promising opportunities, but Chile's Bravo pulled off a string of saves to keep the scores level, including a remarkable double save to deny Gianluca Lapadula and Paolo Guerrero.

His performance in goal made it an even more special night for the former Barcelona and Manchester City goalkeeper, who at 41 years, 2 months and 16 days became the oldest-ever Copa America player.

The teams were left with a point each, trailing Group A leaders Argentina by two following the defending champions' 2-0 win over Canada on Thursday.