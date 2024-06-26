COPA AMERICA 2024
Reuters
Wed Jun 26, 2024 08:26 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 08:29 AM

COPA AMERICA 2024

Canada beat 10-man Peru 1-0 to boost knockout stage hopes

Reuters
Wed Jun 26, 2024 08:26 AM
Canada celebrates after a goal by forward Jonathan David (10) during the second half of a Copa America match against Peru at Children's Mercy Park. PHOTO: REUTERS

A second-half strike from forward Jonathan David helped Canada secure a 1-0 victory over 10-man Peru in their Copa America Group A match in Kansas City on Tuesday, boosting their hopes of a top-two finish and a spot in the knockout stages.

David's 74th-minute goal was Canada's first under new manager Jesse Marsch. Prior to Tuesday's victory the Canadians had failed to score in two international friendlies and their opening Copa America match against Argentina.

"We're going to enjoy the moment, but know the work isn't done," captain Alphonso Davies told Canadian broadcaster TSN.

The win moves Canada into second spot in the group on three points, above third-placed Chile and Peru, both with one point.

Chile face Argentina later on Tuesday.

The match was played in hot and humid conditions, with assistant referee Humberto Panjoj collapsing on the field late in the first half and having to receive medical treatment before being replaced.

While Canada had the majority of possession in the first half Peru had the better chances, with Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau pulling off a sharp save to deny Piero Quispe and Gianluca Lapadula having a goal ruled out for offside.

The momentum swung in Canada's favour after the break as Peru defender Miguel Araujo was sent off in the 59th minute following a VAR check for a heavy challenge on Jacob Shaffelburg.

David's winner, from Canada's first shot on target, came 15 minutes after Araujo's expulsion when Peru were caught out by a swift counter-attack following a throw-in deep in Canada's half.

Cyle Larin initiated the break from his own box before releasing Shaffelburg, who delivered a pinpoint cross for David to slot past advancing goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

"We were too naive in the first half, but played more direct in the second half," Canada's Stephen Eustaquio told TSN.

Crepeau was instrumental in preserving Canada's lead, making two crucial stops in second-half stoppage time.

Apple Google
