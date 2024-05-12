Zimbabwe to bowl in final T20I

Zimbabwe won the toss and will bowl first in the fifth T20I against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh have three changes in the lineup from the fourth T20I as Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin have returned while Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib and Tanvir Islam have been rested.

Ngarava is out injured and Sean Williams comes in for Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh are hoping to finish strongly in this series and a series whitewash is on the cards if they win the fifth and final T20I in Dhaka.