Former national kabaddi player Jakir passes away 

Former national kabaddi player Mohammad Jakir Hossain breathed his last this morning in Dhaka. He was 38.

Jakir of Border Guard Bangladesh, who represented the Bangladesh national kabaddi team from 2014 to 2021, had been going through treatment at BGB Hospital in Pilkhana following his sudden sickness.

"Jakir had been at ICU for the last 10 days in Pilkhana as he suddenly fell sick following his brain stroke in 2021. And today, he passed away," the national kabaddi team's former captain Arduzzaman Munshi told The Daily Star.

Jakir, who played Indian Pro Kabaddi League twice, is survived by a child, wife and a number of well wishers.

He will be laid to rest in his village home in Kachua under Ashashuni Police Station of Satkhira.

