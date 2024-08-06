Sports
Sports Reporter
Tue Aug 6, 2024 09:33 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 09:38 PM

Most Viewed

Sports

Abahani tent looted, vandalised

Sports Reporter
Tue Aug 6, 2024 09:33 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 09:38 PM
Photo: Collected

The club tent of Abahani Limited, one of the most popular sporting clubs of the country, was vandalised and looted by miscreants a few hours after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

The club was founded in 1972 by Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and younger brother of former Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following her resignation. The club had turned into limited company in 1989.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Videos and photos shared by the club's press wing showed a trail of destruction at the players' dormitory and its offices, where documents were scattered and furniture were vandalised. The miscreants had also set fire to a portrait of Sheikh Kamal in front of the dormitory.

"Some miscreants entered the club premises in the evening and vandalised everything. They even took away tables, chairs, computers and documents," said a club employee seeking anonymity.

"The miscreants, who are probably from the Modhubazar, Shangkar and Rayerbazar areas, also took away approximately 500 trophies of football, cricket, hockey, table tennis, handball and volleyball," the official said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident as there was no players or officials at the dormitory during that time.t in the incident as there was no players at the dormitory at that time.

Related topic:
Abahani
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rony Talukdar

Mohammedan prolong Abahani’s wait

3m ago

Abahani to appoint Spaniard Campesino as coach 

1m ago

Kings down Abahani in thriller to edge closer to title

3m ago

Mohammedan seek Papon’s intervention in hockey

3m ago

Liton and Hridoy score contrasting half-centuries in Abahani win

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস আমাদের সুন্দর একটি গণতান্ত্রিক প্রক্রিয়ায় নিয়ে যাবেন: সেনাপ্রধান

সেনাপ্রধান বলেন, সেনানিবাস নিয়ে অনেক ধরনের গুজব চলছে, জনগণ যেন এসব গুজবে কান না দেয়।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় খালাস পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification