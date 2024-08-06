Abahani tent looted, vandalised

The club tent of Abahani Limited, one of the most popular sporting clubs of the country, was vandalised and looted by miscreants a few hours after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

The club was founded in 1972 by Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and younger brother of former Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following her resignation. The club had turned into limited company in 1989.

Videos and photos shared by the club's press wing showed a trail of destruction at the players' dormitory and its offices, where documents were scattered and furniture were vandalised. The miscreants had also set fire to a portrait of Sheikh Kamal in front of the dormitory.

"Some miscreants entered the club premises in the evening and vandalised everything. They even took away tables, chairs, computers and documents," said a club employee seeking anonymity.

"The miscreants, who are probably from the Modhubazar, Shangkar and Rayerbazar areas, also took away approximately 500 trophies of football, cricket, hockey, table tennis, handball and volleyball," the official said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident as there was no players or officials at the dormitory during that time.t in the incident as there was no players at the dormitory at that time.