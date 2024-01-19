Sinner lays out title credentials with Australian Open romp

Jannik Sinner reinforced his Australian Open title credentials with a straight-sets mauling of 26th-seed Sebastian Baez Friday, dropping just four games in the one-sided romp.

The 22-year-old Italian fourth seed was in a different class from the Argentine, spending just one hour and 52 minutes on court for the 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Sinner reacts during game on January 19, 2024. Photo: AFP

It set him up for a fourth-round clash against either Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov or Czech player Tomas Machac.

Sinner is yet to drop a set in his three matches so far, unlike the trio of players ahead of him in the rankings -- defending champion Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

"Generally, I'm playing really well and feeling great here," said Sinner, who opted against a warm-up tournament this year. "I'm just happy with how I'm feeling right now."

Sinner enjoyed a breakthrough 2023, winning his first Masters title in Toronto and reaching the championship match at the ATP Finals, beating Djokovic in group play.

He then led Italy to the Davis Cup title, again toppling Djokovic along the way, to finish the year in the best form of his life.

The Italian advanced to the quarter-finals at the year's first major in 2022 and exited in the fourth round last year, but he has higher expectations this season after surging up the rankings.