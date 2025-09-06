Tennis
Reuters, New York
Sat Sep 6, 2025 09:13 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 09:24 AM

Most Viewed

Tennis
Tennis

Sinner downs Auger-Aliassime for blockbuster US Open final with Alcaraz

Sat Sep 6, 2025 09:13 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 09:24 AM
Reuters, New York
Sat Sep 6, 2025 09:13 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 09:24 AM
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his semifinal match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. Photo: Reuters

Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled past 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the US Open semifinals on Friday to set up a blockbuster title clash with Carlos Alcaraz and renew one of the sport's most compelling rivalries.

Shortly after Alcaraz wove his magic to dismantle 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the usually machine-like Sinner misfired at times but prevailed to ensure a third successive major final with the Spaniard.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Italian world No 1 faced brief resistance in the fifth game of the contest but dialled up the intensity to hold and wrapped up the lopsided opening set when Auger-Aliassime sent a backhand wide.

Auger-Aliassime settled his nerves in his second New York semi-final, breaking for a 5-3 lead in the next set en route to levelling the match, before going toe-to-toe with Sinner in the third set, only for the momentum to shift again.

Sinner, who took a medical timeout for an unspecified issue earlier, found his groove to close out the third set and staved off a strong challenge from his reinvigorated Canadian opponent with some clutch serving in the next set to advance.

Related topic:
Jannik SinnerUS OpenCarlos Alcaraz
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'AI-generated' Sinner hurries into US Open quarters

4d ago

No room for ‘friendship’ as Sinner storms into US Open semis

2d ago

Alcaraz, Pegula ease into US Open semifinals

4d ago

Djokovic fights off qualifier to make US Open third round

1w ago

History-chasing Djokovic sets up Wimbledon showdown with Sinner

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যথাযথ পরিকল্পনা ছাড়াই পুনরায় চালু করা হয়েছিল বিমানের নারিতা ফ্লাইট

বিপুল লোকসান হওয়ায় চালুর ২১ মাসের মধ্যেই এ রুটে ফ্লাইট বন্ধ করতে বাধ্য হয় বিমান।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যেভাবে উত্তর কোরিয়ায় ব্যর্থ হয় ‘সিল টিম ৬’-এর গোপন মার্কিন অভিযান

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে