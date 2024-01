Unseeded Russian Anna Blinkova dumped world number three Elena Rybakina out of the Australian Open on Thursday, squandering multiple match points in a final-set tie-break lasting more than 31 minutes before sealing victory.

Blinkova, ranked 57, won the first set 6-4 and last year's finalist Rybakina hit back to win the second by the same scoreline, but the match hinged on a breathtaking tie-break that Blinkova won 22-20.