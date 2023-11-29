Youth Group win Standard Chartered Cup 2023

The Standard Chartered (SC) Cup Bangladesh 2023 concluded on Saturday with Youth Group emerging victorious with a 3-1 win against United Group in the final of the 12-team football tournament.

The champions of the sixth edition of the competition will get a chance to travel to Liverpool Football Club's (LFC) iconic stadium: the Anfield.

Moreover, similar to the previous winners of the competition -- Grameenphone, Bangla Track Limited, and Robi Aziata Limited -- Youth Group will have the opportunity to watch live Liverpool matches, train at the Anfield and interact with professional footballers.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh CEO Nasser Ejaz Vijay said, "This tournament is organised not only to win or lose but also to strengthen this relationship between us and the clients.

"I'm extremely proud of our partnership with Liverpool Football Club and I hope our winners can bring an exciting experience with them to Anfield."