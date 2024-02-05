Sport brings all human strengths and emotions into play: Yunus

Margaritis Schinas, the vice president of the European Commission, referred to quotes of Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh in a letter penned to the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach.

"Sport is natural to all human beings," Schinas referred. "It brings all human strengths and emotions into play, irrespective of differences," he further quoted as he echoed the call of Professor Yunus to channel strength and emotion to achieve social goals and peace, emphasising sports' continued relevance in these challenging times.