More Sports
Star Sports Report
Mon Feb 5, 2024 09:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 10:06 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Sport brings all human strengths and emotions into play: Yunus

Star Sports Report
Mon Feb 5, 2024 09:11 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 10:06 PM

Margaritis Schinas, the vice president of the European Commission, referred to quotes of Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh in a letter penned to the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach. 

"Sport is natural to all human beings," Schinas referred. "It brings all human strengths and emotions into play, irrespective of differences," he further quoted as he echoed the call of Professor Yunus to channel strength and emotion to achieve social goals and peace, emphasising sports' continued relevance in these challenging times.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘুমধুমে বাংলাদেশ-মিয়ানমার সীমান্তে সারা দিনে যা ঘটল

বান্দরবানের নাইক্ষ্যংছড়ি উপজেলার ঘুমধুম সীমান্তে ওপারে মায়ানমারে সেদেশের সরকারি বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহী আরাকান আর্মির মধ্যে চলা সংঘর্ষ থেমে থেমে আজ সারা দিন অব্যাহত ছিল।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্ত কবে শেষ হবে, তা নির্ধারণ সম্ভব না: আইনমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification