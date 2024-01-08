Pistol shooters fail in Jakarta

All three pistol shooters failed to transform their practice performance to the Asia Olympic Qualifying tournament with below-par performances in men's and women's 10m events in Jakarta yesterday.

Noor Hossain Alif finished 42nd among 55 participants with a score of 564 points while Piash Hossain became 49th after scoring 555 points. The eighth and final qualifier, Mukhaammad Kamalov of Uzbekistan, scored 577 points.

In women's event, Anjila Amjad Antu scored 552 points to finish second from bottom among 49 participants. Pakistan's Kishmala Talat was the eighth and final shooter to qualify for the final round with a score of 575 points.

"Piash had scored 578, Alif 571 and Anjila 573 in the pre-event training on Sunday but today they performed poorly," assistant coach Golam Shafiuddin Khan Shiplu told The Daily Star from Jakarta.

"There was initially no plan of bringing pistol shooters to the competition as we began pistol events with younger shooters. However, the head coach wanted to see match temperament of these shooters," Shiplu said, adding that coach Najafi Ahamed would work on improving the scores of the shooters.