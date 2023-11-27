KSRM 9th Golf Tournament held in Chattogram 

The 9th KSRM Golf Tournament was held at the Bhatiari Golf and Country Club on Friday.

A total of 196 golfers participated in this tournament in three categories – men, women and seniors.

Bhatiari Golf and Country Club president and Commander (GOC) of the 24th Infantry Division Major General Shahenul Haque inaugurated the tournament, while KSRM Director of Sales and Marketing Md Jasim Uddin, Director of Corporate Shamsul Haque, CEO Mehrul Karim, Business Researcher and Development Wing General Manager Colonel (retd) Md Ashfaqul Islam, General Manager Human Resource & Administration Syed Nazrul Alam, Deputy General Manager Md Wahiduzzaman attended the event.

"Every year we organize this tournament in collaboration with KSRM. This is a continuation of a happy and bilateral relationship. We hope that our relationship with KSRM will continue in the future," Major General Haque, the chief guest, said,

He also expressed that these regional-level golf tournaments will play an important role in the national-level competition.