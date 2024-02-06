Jimmy happy with resumption of ‘Dhaka Olympics’

"I call the hockey league 'Dhaka Olympics', because it happens once every two-three years," said veteran hockey player Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, poking fun at the irregular nature of the Premier Division Hockey League which is set to be held after a gap of over two years.

The last edition of the hockey league ended in November 2021, and the game's local governing body failed to hold the leagues in the following two years.

Jimmy, who completed his registration for Mohammedan SC yesterday on the fifth and final day of the transfer window, couldn't hide his disappointment about not getting the league every year but was still happy that the league is set to resume after a break.

"In my 21-year playing career, this will be my 10th premier league. I've been playing from 2004 so I was supposed to get 20 leagues," said the 36-year-old.

"It is always good for the players when the league takes place. If it continues regularly, the number of players will increase. But we don't know when will the next season happen after this one," he added.

The Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium was in a festive mood in yesterday evening with Mohammedan fans hooting and cheering as their players arrived at the venue to complete the registration formalities.

Title aspirants Abahani Limited and defending champions Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club had completed their players' registration beforehand while Usha KC and other participating teams except Sonali Bank SC completed the formalities yesterday.

Jimmy believes that this year's league will be a competitive one and feels Mohammedan have the strength to come out on top.

"Mohammedan SC have formed a good squad with a good mixture of youth and experience. Now, everything depends on how we perform on the field," said Jimmy.

Mohammedan SC signed four current national players – Jimmy, Md Amirul, Nuruzzaman Nayan and Al Nahian Shuvo – and roped in two former national players Sarwar Hossain and Deen Islam Emon along with some promising young players.

Mohammedan coach Shahidullah Titu is also excited with the composition of his team.

"We have some national players and young players in the squad. I think it's a balanced squad. Though the defense seems a bit weaker compared to the frontline and midfield but we will cover it through the foreign players from European and Australia," said the former national player-turned-coach.