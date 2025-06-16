Himu Bachar turns up the heat in Singapore

Himu Bachar scored the highest number of points for Bangladeshi compound archer when he shot 707 in the qualification round of men's compound event in the 2025 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament, Stage-2 in Singapore on Monday.

Himu scored 707 points from his 72 shots (maximum 720 points) to finish fourth. Kushal Dalal of India topped the qualification round with a score of 714 points.

Newaz Ahmed Rakib (28th) and Mohammad Sohel Rana (41st), however, failed to follow Himu's footsteps in the same event. In compound women's section, Pushpita Zaman finished 12th, following by Bonna Akter (22nd) and Kulsum Akter (36th).

Meanwhile, in men's recurve event, Abdur Rahman Alif scored 662 points out of a maximum of 720 to finish seventh. Ram Krishna Saha finished 21st, Rakib Mia 23rd and Sagor Islam 33rd in the same event.

In recurve men's team, Bangladesh, featuring Alif, Ram Krishna and Rakib, finished fifth among 14 teams while in compound mixed team event, Bangladesh team – featuring Himu and Pushpita – finished fifth among 13 teams.

A total of 204 male and female archers from 20 Asian countries are taking part in this competition.