Fighter on and off the field: Tanzima’s inspiring journey

At the 36th National Women's Handball Championship held at Paltan's Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Stadium, a powerful story unfolded. Tanzima Akter, a player for the Bangladesh Police team, is not just battling opponents on the court -- she's also juggling motherhood with remarkable strength.

After a match against Kushtia on Sunday, while others warmed down, Tanzima rushed to the sidelines in search of her 11-month-old son, Touhidul Kabir. Not seeing him immediately caused visible concern, but relief swept her face when a teammate brought him from the dressing room.

Originally from Cumilla, Tanzima joined the police force in 2017 and began her handball journey in 2020. She's now a key player for the Police team. Her husband, Tanvir Ahmed, also a police officer, supports her athletic career and helps care for their child, especially during training sessions.

Balancing work, sports, and motherhood isn't easy. Tanzima often tries to limit breastfeeding during matches, instead feeding her son solid food. Though it's a challenge, she finds strength in the support of her teammates and family.

Tanzima Akter on the handball court. Photo: Bangladesh Handball Federation

Despite having returned after maternity leave, Tanzima remains committed to her game. Yet, when her child cries during training, it tugs at her heart. "Playing isn't hard, but hearing him cry really affects me," she shared.

Beyond sports, Tanzima also handles police duties -- from student protests to political rallies. Sometimes, she has to skip matches for duty. Still, she plays regularly in inter-police tournaments and dreams of representing the national team someday. "Like everyone, my dream is to play for the national team. Maybe when my son grows older, I'll join the camp."

Tanzima is not just a police officer or a handball player -- she's a resilient mother managing multiple roles with grace. Her story stands as a true inspiration to women athletes across Bangladesh.