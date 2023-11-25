FIG president pledges support to Bangladesh

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president Morinari Watanabe pledged their support to the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) to help achieve its goal of winning an Olympic medal in the 2028 Games after attending its development committee meeting in Dhaka yesterday.

"Definitely, we'll extend our support towards them [BGF] in achieving the goal. I believe they can earn a medal in the 2028 Olympic games," the FIG president Watanabe told the reporters after the meeting.

The FIG president and its executive members were in Dhaka to attend a two-day-long executive committee meeting on November 22-23 in a city hotel.

This was the first time FIG held its executive committee meeting in a non-member country.

The FIG president and several of its executive members attended BFG's meeting yesterday, where the BFG revealed their plans of holding school gymnastics championships across the country to boost its popularity.

Watanabe was complimentary of BFG's plans, said that FIG is ready to extend its helping hand while also reminding all that their assistance won't amount to anything if the athletes don't make use of the facilities.

"Nothing will fall from the sky. You have to work hard to achieve your goal… We'll give them the facilities that their gymnasts need to thrive in this sector," said the Japanese president.

Bashir, buoyed by Watanabe's pledge, said that they will continue working towards achieving their goal.

"They are pleased with our plan and vision. Some of the member countries have also pledged their support, which we need to improve our level. We want to continue striding toward our goal of obtaining a medal in the 2028 Olympic Games," said Bashir.